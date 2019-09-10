Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Oscar Guillen

AUG 24, 1954 - SEP 3, 2019

Our dearly beloved grandfather Oscar Guillen was born on August 24, 1954 in El Paso, Texas, son of Jose Guillen a laborer and Nestora Murillo a housewife. Oscar passed away in his home only 10 days after celebrating his 65th year of life on September 3, 2019. Oscar was raised the first few years of life by his paternal grandmother Marcelina "Mina" Guillen and also lived with his Tio Manuel Guillen.

Oscar was an independent man who started working at a very young age. He had careers in various types of fields, from a manager to a salesman in retail, to a children's counselor, preschool teacher, a production printer, to a chef. Oscar worked very hard every day to build a life not just for himself but for those he loved. Oscar was a dedicated, faithful catholic man. He was passionate about having a relationship with God and others as well. Oscar was a man of strong faith and lived an honest life in his long-term residence of Merced, California. Oscar enjoyed cooking and baking everything from scratch with fresh ingredients if he went into the kitchen. He loved gardening, planting trees and growing vegetables in his own personal garden. He grew jalapenos, tomatoes and cucumbers. He liked to gamble and take naps but above all he always looked forward to spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. Oscar was known for his sense of humor, his kindness and his sincere generosity to others. Oscar was big hearted, comforting, giving, powerful with words and witty. He could fit in anywhere and was definitely one in a million.

He will be missed by all who knew him. He leaves to cherish his memory one son, Allen Danny Guillen of Merced, CA and ex-daughter in law Jeanette Holder of Fresno, CA; his grandkids, granddaughter Sabrina Danielle Mancilla and husband Victor Mancilla of Atwater, CA. from them great grandkids Victor Mancilla Jr., Aubrey Jewelissa Mancilla, Genivie Sofia Mancilla and Kataleya Jade Mancilla of Atwater, CA. His grandson Allen Danny Holder III and wife Destiny Holder from them, great granddaughter Adalyra Summer Melody Holder of Lathrop, CA. Grandson Patrick Oscar Holder from Merced, CA, from his great grandson Patrick Oscar Holder Jr. of Kearns, UT. Grandson Jesse Allen Holder of Merced, Ca and granddaughter Janielle Monique Nestora Holder, Victoria Dominique Holder and Jazlynn Lilianna Holder of Fresno, CA.

Oscar is preceded in death by both his parents, his Tio Mauel Guillen, his grandmother Marcelina Guillen and his nephew Hector Santiago Mija.

There will be a visitation held for Oscar on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA.

