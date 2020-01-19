Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Apostolic Tabernacle Church 2745 E. Hwy 140 Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Otto Aschbacher

Jun 5, 1918 - Dec 26, 2019

Otto Aschbacher was born June 5, 1918 in Switzerland to Fritz Aschbacher and Mary Burger Aschbacher. He passed away peacefully at home on December 26, 2019.

Having migrated from the country of Switzerland, after the loss of his mother and sister, at age of 6, with his father and two brothers, the journey to America began from Ellis Island to Prineville, Oregon. Having come into America as immigrants, he had to learn the language, culture and customs as he got adjusted in this new life in America. During the next several years, he grew and helped in the farming business with livestock and agriculture.

Otto always loved to go hunting in the Rim Rock Mountains of Prineville on Sundays, enjoying the outdoors. Because of the need to help with work in those days, he only finished school through 8th grade, but that didn't stop him from succeeding.

During the time of the Great Depression, Otto and his father made their way to California following the fruit trails, through Sacramento, Stockton, and anywhere they could find work. Eventually, they began getting into different types of timberwork, tree removal, falling trees, and cutting into lumber to sell the wood; anything to survive during those tough times. During this time of timberwork and the use of dynamite, Otto unfortunately lost his left hand at the age of 20. This setback did not stop Otto from pushing forward to succeed in life.

It was 1940 when Otto and his Dad came to Merced County, and bought their first parcel of land outside of the Atwater area. It was there that they put down roots and in awhile, he began his career in the turkey ranching business. Around 1944, Otto met the love of his life, Carol R. Sprinkle, and they got married and teamed up together for 40 years in the turkey business.

In 1980, Otto and Carol began their retirement years. It became a daily routine to take long walks through the fields and orchards surrounding the ranch along with the family dog by his side. During his retirement, Otto was an avid bowler, having started bowling years sooner even during the turkey ranching days. During his prime, he held close to a 185 average which was almost pro for those days. He competed in many bowling leagues through the years and eventually during his latter years, he was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame for his category.

The last few years, Otto enjoyed taking day trips with his sons to the mountains enjoying the outdoor scenery and walking the nature paths. He really enjoyed making an annual trip to Monterey Bay and spending the day enjoying the beautiful ocean and surrounding beauty and ending the day with some good clam chowder.

Otto enjoyed one final quiet Christmas with family and the next day he peacefully passed while in the care of his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Elida Aschbacher.

Otto was preceded in death by his wife, Carol R. Aschbacher, his father, Fredrick Aschbacher, his mother Mary Burger Aschbacher, brothers: Walt Aschbacher, and Fred Aschbacher, Jr. of Oregon. He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory and Susan Aschbacher and Eric and Elida Aschbacher of Merced, CA. He is further survived by four grandchildren: April Aschbacher of Northern, CA, Ryan Aschbacher (Rachel) of Wyoming, Tara Leal (Marco) of Terceira, Portugal and Natalie Mejia of Atwater.

A Celebration of Otto's Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 at Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 2745 E. Hwy 140 in Merced.

www.cvobituaries.com





