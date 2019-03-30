Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Otto Lochmann

August 27, 1922 – March 25, 2019

Otto Lochmann a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather joined our Heavenly Father on March 25, 2019 at the age of 96.

He was born on August 27, 1922 in Giswil, Obwaldon Switzerland to his parents, Benedict Lochmann and Katharina Ziesner Lochmann. On May 6, 1928 their family boarded the Derslinger to start their new adventure in the United States of America. Otto grew up in Milwaukee, WI. He joined the Army on June 29, 1943 and served 1 1/2 years as a Private. His dream of becoming a United States Citizen came true in 1950! He attended El Camino College, where he met the love of his life Geraldine Clement. On May 19, 1951, Otto and Geraldine devoted their love to each other and started what we now know as our family. Otto had a dream of raising cattle and landed in Winton, California where he ultimately decided his 50 acres would be great for almonds and walnuts! By day he worked his farm and by night for 35 years he was a tool and die machinist.

He was a warm, loving, and affectionate man. His constant hugs, kisses, funny faces and irritating barkling of everyone's faces is what made him the man we all loved! He was very dedicated to our Lord and was at St. Jude's or St. Anthony's Catholic Church every Sunday. He absolutely loved animals! His favorite dog was "Butchie Boy". He was a lifetime member of the San Joaquin Valley Swiss Club where he loved to twirl Geraldine around on the dance floor, along with his kids, grandkids and even the great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benedict and Katharina Lochmann, his daughter Corinne and his 10 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Geraldine Lochmann, his beloved children, Catherine Ancalade (Kenneth), Benedict Lochmann (Michelle), Celeste Tremble (Ronald), Christine Gallagher, Cynthia Williams (Ken), Cecilia Canisso-Strouse (Russell), Bryan Lochmann (Brandy), 17 beloved grandchildren, his 28 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, with the rosary being held at 6:00 p.m. at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way, Atwater, CA 95301. The funeral mass will be held on April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 1801 Winton Way, Atwater, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: San Joaquin Valley Swiss Club Memorial in memory of Otto Lochmann- P.O. Box 373, Ripon, CA 95366

