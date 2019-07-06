Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Service 10:00 AM Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church Livingston , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Palmira 'Palmie' Alvernaz

March 16, 1923 ~ June 29, 2019

Palmie was born in 1923 to Joseph and Maria Palermo in Revere, Massachusetts. She joined her sisters, Betty, Jenny, Mary and brother, Dominic who have passed before her and joined them in eternal rest on June 29, 2019. She was reunited that same day with the love of her life, Arthur who passed June 23, 2003.

She leaves behind her younger brother, Joey (Edie), her children Bob (Carol), Barbara (Steve) grand children Richard, Debra (Zenon) Frago, Robert (Veronica) Foltz, and Steven Foltz. She was blessed with 4 great grandchildren: M'Lyssa, & Ryley Frago, Alan Arthur Alvernaz, & Isla Grace Foltz. Along with the above are many nieces and nephews on both east and west coasts.

Palmie had an amazing life spanning 96+ years. She worked for A. L.

What a change this was for Palmie from the city to the country. She was tenacious and grew to love this new life. She was a wife, a mother and a farm worker as she and Art built their lives around the family farm. Raising two children, a variety of crops, eventually growing some of the best sweet potatoes and yams in California.

She never learned to drive. She depended on Art or friends and neighbors for rides to events. She worked alongside Mrs. Morimoto and Mrs. Tanaguchi in 4 -H helping to teach sewing and was one of the room mothers for her children at school. She also helped to clean the church with other ladies.

Palmie had an amazing memory for dates and events. She remembered birthdays and anniversaries. She was a wealth of information on local families and locations of events. She never lost this awesome ability. She recognized people in church and noticed when they were absent. If she had their phone number, she would call to check on them. She was compassionate, kind, loving and faithful-a great example to follow. She loved our Lord Jesus! That love flowed through her like living water.

We want to celebrate her life rather than mourn our loss, count the blessings she brought to everyone who knew her. She is now in our future not our past. She showed us the way.

We want to thank the caregivers from each of these facilities: Mercy Hospital, Anberry Merced, Covenant Care, and Amie Marchini Home Care. Thanks to all who called or sent condolences.

Service will be held at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Livingston on Tuesday, July 9* at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Winton Cemetery. Later, please join the family in the church hall for food and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, give to the church, or animal rescue organizations or a charity of your choosing.

