Patricia Akers
1936 - 2020
Patricia D Akers
Jan 12, 1936 - Oct 2, 2020
The family of Patricia D. Akers invites you to join them in celebrating the incredible life of our matriarch. Our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on October 2nd at her home in College Station, TX, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in San Jose, CA in 1936. She lived most of her adult life in Merced, CA, and lived her later years in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Texas to be close to family.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Milo D. Akers and her grandson Jason Crawford. She is survived by her five children; Lynn Crawford (Phil), Debbie Varner, David Akers (Lenore), Kevin Akers (Rhonda) and Keith Akers; eleven grandchildren; Dustin Varner, Bryan Akers (Kaitlyn), Amy Gershman (Mike), Mychal Akers (Shannon), Stephen Varner, Daniel Akers (Katie), Matt Akers (Lauren), Kristin Akers, Brady Akers, Zachary Akers and Hannah Akers; eight great-grandchildren; Caiden Crawford, Wyatt Varner, Jack Varner, Peyton Gershman, Jayme Akers, Bentley Gershman, Aria Akers and Reagan Akers.
Those that had the privilege of knowing her can attest to her incredible heart and joy of life. She treated everyone like family. We all have fond memories of her involvement in our lives, including school PTAs, Cub Scouts, Blue Birds, sports and travel. Her passing leaves a void in our hearts, but the memories fill us with joy.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
