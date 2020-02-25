Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Gordo. View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Cathey's Valley Cemetery Hornitos Road Cathey's Valley , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Gordo

January 17, 1947 - February 2020

Patricia Ann Gordo, 73, passed away at her home in Burson, CA. She was born in Oakdale in 1947 and lived in Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin Stanisluas and Calaveras Counties before moving to Burson where she lived for 37 years. At the time of her passing, Patricia was a retired caregiver who stayed active in several community groups in Calaveras County, a steady parishioner at St. Andrews Catholic Church in San Andreas and volunteered her time and efforts in local politics.

Patricia attended Mariposa High School then spent her last semester at Wastonville High School where she graduated from in 1965 and married her husband Darrald Gordo that same year. She travelled around the world with her husband as a member of the group "Up With People" which involved putting shows on for military personal and others from 1965 to 1969. She displayed an incredible work ethic and played an instrumental role in her family's efforts in ranching, mining, retail, and many other adventures.

She raised five kids and was leader in 4-H, Den Mother for Cub Scout Troop 352, Webelo's leader for BSA Troop 352 and Troop 302, volunteer for Calaveras Master Gardeners, Calaveras Alliance for Children, Valley Springs and Mountain Oaks School Site Councils, a member in the governing body of the Burson Volunteer Fire Company and volunteered in numerous political campaigns both locally and nationally. Patricia was active at school board meetings and the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meetings and has had several "letters to the editor" published in Calaveras County.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Darrald E Gordo of Burson, and Parents, Elmore and Jean Snapp of Mariposa.

Patrica was survived by her five children, Frank Gordo, Frederick Gordo and Dominique Gordo of Lodi, Theresa Von Welser of Washington, Joseph Gordo of Oakdale; her 12 Grandchildren and 8 Great-grandchildren; her sisters, Kathleen Snapp and Cindy Robles of Mariposa and Diane Preston of Dos Palos; and her faithful companion, Louie the Labradoodle.

Services to be held Sunday March 1, 2020 at 1:00pm at Cathey's Valley Cemetery on Hornitos Road in Cathey's Valley with a reception to follow at the McCay Hall at 2820 State Hwy 140 in Cathey's Valley. Please email inquiries to

