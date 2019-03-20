Patricia Jean Garrison Autrand
Dec 10, 1925-Feb 23, 2019
After 93 years of faithfully serving God, Jean went to heaven on Feb 23, 2019. Born to Erskin and Ruby Evans Garrison, she graduated from Chowchilla High School, class of 1943. At a Chowchilla basketball game, she spotted a cute player from the opposing Merced team. A courtship ensued and she married Tom Autrand in 1944. They had 36 busy, happy years together until his death in 1980. Together, they raised four sons, Jim (Melodie) of Stokesdale, NC, Michael (deceased 2015), Doug (Candie) of Merced, and Mark (deceased 2013). She was, above all, mom and homemaker, but also worked as a waitress, gift shop manager, photographer for Merced County Times, school secretary and almond farmer. She is also survived by five grandchildren, seven greatgrandchildren, her brother George (Elvera) Garrison of Lodi and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held Sat. March 23 at 10AM at Church of Christ, 61 W. 20th St with luncheon to follow at Hampshire Retirement Residence 3460 R St, Merced. Memorial contributions may be made to Hinds Hospice, 410 W Main St, Ste. A, Merced, CA 95340
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019