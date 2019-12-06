Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Parker. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Yosemite Church 2230 E Yosemite Ave Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Lynn (White) Parker

Feb 18, 1971 - November 8, 2019

Patricia Lynn Parker, 48, of Merced, California, passed away at her home. She was born in Billings, Montana, the daughter of Donald and Marlene White. Her early life and schooling were spent in Missoula, MT. During high school she worked at the Mining Company and graduated from Sentinel High School in 1989 and headed to Southern California to be a nanny.



While being a nanny in California Patricia attended travel agent school and many years later she went to medical assistant school. Not long after Patricia moved to California she met the love of her life, Ed Parker who she married in August 1996. Together they had one son, Cody Parker. Nothing was better to Patricia than being a mom to Cody and her dogs. She loved camping, hanging out at the beach, playing in the sun, watching her husband and son car racing, scrapbooking and cooking.



Patricia is the youngest of five children and is survived by her son Cody Parker of Merced; her brother Dan White of Merced; sisters Pam Cooper of Missoula, MT, Donna (Barry) White Lantrip of Las Vegas, NV, and Kathy (Dave) Velasquez of Missoula, MT; nieces Ashley Velasquez, Brittany White, Jalen Cooper, and Caity Pfau; nephew Dave Velasquez; and Sister-in-law Beth (Richard) Pfau.



Patricia lost her husband and love of her life Ed Parker less than a year and a half earlier. She is also preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held on December 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at Yosemite Church 2230 E Yosemite Ave Merced, CA.

