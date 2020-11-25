Patricia Sprouse
August 24, 1932 - November 8, 2020
Merced, California - On Sunday, November 8 2020, Patricia Sprouse, loving mother of three children passed away.
Patricia was born in Madison, Wisconsin on August 24, 1932 to Clayton and Josephine Steinhofer. The family moved to Reseda, California in 1942, where Pat attended Reseda Grammar School and Conoga Park High School – she graduated in 1951. She married Robert Sprouse in 1952, and moved with her family to Merced in 1960.
She graduated from Chapman College and later earned her Masters' Degree (1983). She taught school at several locations, working for Merced County Schools for 26 years. She was most proud of her time at Shelby school, working with the severely handicapped.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Robert M. Sprouse in 1992. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Kathleen Ann White (Keven), Mariposa, CA, Robert "Rocky" Sprouse (Mary Kay (Bardini)), Scottsdale, AZ., Tricia Jo Billiter (Jim) Overgaard, AZ. Also surviving her are 5 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, it would please Pat if donations were made to your favorite charity
in her name.