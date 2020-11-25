1/1
Patricia Sprouse
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Sprouse
August 24, 1932 - November 8, 2020
Merced, California - On Sunday, November 8 2020, Patricia Sprouse, loving mother of three children passed away.
Patricia was born in Madison, Wisconsin on August 24, 1932 to Clayton and Josephine Steinhofer. The family moved to Reseda, California in 1942, where Pat attended Reseda Grammar School and Conoga Park High School – she graduated in 1951. She married Robert Sprouse in 1952, and moved with her family to Merced in 1960.
She graduated from Chapman College and later earned her Masters' Degree (1983). She taught school at several locations, working for Merced County Schools for 26 years. She was most proud of her time at Shelby school, working with the severely handicapped.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Robert M. Sprouse in 1992. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Kathleen Ann White (Keven), Mariposa, CA, Robert "Rocky" Sprouse (Mary Kay (Bardini)), Scottsdale, AZ., Tricia Jo Billiter (Jim) Overgaard, AZ. Also surviving her are 5 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, it would please Pat if donations were made to your favorite charity in her name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved