Patricia Winston
October 5, 1933 - January 23, 2019
Mrs. Patricia Louise (LeGette) Winston, born on October 5, 1933 in Gary, Indiana, to Louise and John LeGette, passed away at age 85 on January 23, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. She graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a Masters in Mathematics in 1960 and University of Chicago Divinity School in 1957.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roland, two of her sons, Joe and John Winston; her daughters-in-law Wendy Blake and Laura Cohen, and her grandchildren, Milo and Beckett Winston and Zoe and Alex Leuba. She was predeceased by her son Gregory.
She was a founding board member of the Heritage Museum of Asian Art in Chicago, and the secretary of Merced Symphony Association.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 22, 2019