Patrick Cervantes

December 23, 1935 - March 25, 2019

Patrick Cervantes (83) was born in Brawley, Ca and died Monday, March 25, 2019 in his home where he was most comfortable. He was a resident of Merced for 60 years. He worked as a construction laborer and retired in 1996 after 25 years. He enjoyed many hobbies including working in his yard, woodworking, watching westerns, going to the Casino and walking his best friend, Oreo. Patrick was known for starting each day reading the comic section of the newspaper while drinking his coffee. Isabella Diaz spent many years with Papa after he retired filling his days with happiness and laughter.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents Porfirio and Serafina Cervantes; his brothers Jack, Pete, Everett, Daniel, Ricardo and Benjamin; his sisters Lilly Kelly, Movita Carrasco and Sally Huff. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Anita Cervantes of Merced, Ca.; his sons Richard (Anita) Cervantes of Modesto, Ca. and Patrick Cervantes Jr. of Merced, Ca.; his daughter Ruth (Tim) DeAnda of Merced, Ca. and his sister Josephine Lita Vega of Merced, Ca..

Patrick enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Ashley DeAnda of Ventura, Ca., Kelsey Cervantes of Merced, Ca, Eric (Anyssa) DeAnda of Hilmar, Ca., Patrick Cervantes III of Florence, Az., Shannon Dekofski of Merced, Ca., Lauren (Bill) Weaver of Queen Creek, Az.; 9 great grandchildren and many great nieces and nephews who were always interested in Papa's life stories.

Papa was such a huge part of all our lives and he will be truly missed by all who knew him, but he will never be forgotten.

A Vigil Service with Rosary will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 begining at 6:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street Merced, California 95341. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 begining at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 519 West 12th Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery located at 260 West Childs Avenue, Merced, California 9534.

