Patrick Joseph Clark
Merced
Patrick Joseph Clark, 64, died on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Memorial Medical Hospital in Modesto, with this family by his side. For those who knew him, from moments to lifetimes, Pat's enigmatic personality, booming voice and genuine desire to make you laugh were incomparable. He whole-heartedly cared for his friends, family and his children. Pat was born and raised in Dos Palos by his parents Joseph and Barbara Clark, alongside his four brothers. He went on to graduate from Fresno State and followed his passion by starting his own landscape design company. He met Linda Wallace in 1980, and they were married a year later. Although ultimately separating, they maintained a mutual friendship across the miles. Pat is survived by his children, Kristen and Joseph Clark, step-sons David and Joshua Wallace, his brother Dennis, husband of Kathy; Kevin, husband of Lee, and Timothy. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Barbara, his brother William and sister-in-law Mary Lou.
Rosary and Memorial Service will be held on Friday August 23rd at 10:30am with reception to follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dos Palos, CA.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Prostate Cancer Research Institute: www.pcri.org/donate
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 3, 2019