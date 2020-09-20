1/1
Patrick McHaley
1978 - 2020
May 8, 1978 - Sept 1, 2020
Patrick McHaley was born May 8, 1978 in Merced CA where he was raised and passed away September 1, 2020 in Modesto, CA.
He is survived by the mother of his 5 youngest children, Charlotte Taylor and his 8 children; Chyanna and Patrick McHaley of Pioneer, CA, Caleb, Abbygale, Annabell, Ayden, Aaron and Chase McHaley all of Merced. He also leaves behind his grandson Colton Platt of Pioneer, CA; his parents, Donald and Donna Shearer of Merced, CA and Michael and Trina McHaley of Washington; his sister, Tameia Merritt of Merced, Ca; brothers, Michael Shearer of Atwater, CA, Donald Shearer of Merced, CA and Justin Shearer of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gary and Patsy Pruitt and Kay McHaley all of Merced, CA and his nephew, Jack Shearer of Merced, CA.
Patrick loved all his children and he loved going hunting, fishing and camping with his family.
A graveside service will be held for Patrick on September 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Merced District Cemetery, Merced, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Service
11:00 AM
Merced District Cemetery
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
