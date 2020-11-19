1/1
Patrick Theodore Keenan
1956 - 2020
August 25, 1956 - November 7, 2020
Los Banos, California - Patrick Theodore Keenan passed away at his residence in Los Banos, California on November 7, 2020. He was 64 years old.
Patrick was born on August 25, 1956 in Chicago, IL the son of Patrick and Rosemary Keenan.
He lived in Chicago for the first 20 years of his life then moved to San Jose, CA in 1976. His two loves in his life, besides Jesus and his grandkids were football and bowling, his favorite team the Chicago Bears. He used to say going to games at Soldier Field were his favorites memories. His favorite time of the year was football season, August to December. He was in a weekly bowling league, sometimes two. Patrick was in amateur and professional tournaments over the years. He stopped working in 2012 due to a work injury but that gave him more time to spend with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed and remembered fondly and lovingly by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Patrick L. and Rosemary Keenan.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his son Shaun (Somer) Keenan, and three grandchildren: Destiny, Christian and Ciara Keenan, one sister Erin Kenan and many family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel at 10:00 am followed by the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.


Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc
NOV
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc
Funeral services provided by
Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc
1840 S Center Ave
Los Banos, CA 93635
(209) 826-4242
