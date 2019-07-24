Patti Cressio
Mar.27, 1951 - Jul.18, 2019
Patti was born in Oakland, CA on March 27, 1951 to Ray and Anne Cressio.
She received her Bachelor of Arts and Teaching Credential from CSUS in Turlock. She enjoyed teaching middle school students in Delhi for 37 years. She also coached volleyball, softball and basketball.
Patti loved traveling, especially to tropical climates. Her favorite spot was Maui with her family.
Patti was a member of the Turlock Garden Club, YLI and All Saints Catholic Church.
Patti is survived by her aunt Edythe Deasy, brothers Jim Cressio (Irene) of Tacoma, WA and Bob Cressio (Debbie) of Brentwood, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend of 45 years Barbara McClellan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 31 at All Saints Catholic Church, 4040 McKenna Dr, Turlock, CA 95382.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 24, 2019