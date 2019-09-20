Paul C. Murphy
Aug 14, 1943 - Sep 16, 2019
Paul C Murphy, 76, of Los Banos, passed away September 16, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his wife and children by his side after a short battle with cancer. Paul loved life, his wife, family and friends. His infectious fun loving personality, and witty stories will forever remain in our hearts.
Paul is survived by his wife of 42 yrs Susan Murphy, Children; Mike Murphy (Shannon), Patsy Armlin (Rick), Kristin Murphy (Skip) Grandchildren; Vincent, Erica, Taylor, Tyler, and many nephews and nieces.
Paul was preceded in death by his father Charles Murphy; mother Evelyn Murphy and sister Carol Ann Ringwald.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, promptly at 11:30am (please arrive at 11am), at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. Donations are welcome to CovenantCare Hospice of Turlock.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 20, 2019