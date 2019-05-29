Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Edward Chaffin

JAN 26, 1927 - May 15, 2019

Paul Edward Chaffin, 92, of Merced, passed away on May 15, 2019, at the home he shared with his wife, Joanne, of nearly 60 years.

He was born in Jones, OK on January 26, 1927, to John and Thelma Chaffin. He had 2 brothers and 3 sisters, and when he was 6, the family moved to California and eventually settled in Merced. Paul joined the Merchant Marines in 1942 and was drafted into the Marines in 1945. After the war ended, Paul played semi-pro baseball for the Vallejo Chiefs.

He joined the Air Force on his birthday in 1951 and served until 1955, receiving 2 Korean Service Medals, United Nations Service Medal, Presidential Service Citation medal, National Defense Service medal and Good Conduct medal.

After the service, Paul became a truck driver, working for Burgermeister Brewing Co, Langendorf Baking Co, and Foster Farms, where he worked for over 20 years until he retired.

Paul married Joanne in July of 1959. They enjoyed raising their children, traveling the US on planes, trains and automobiles, and then later in their trailer.

Paul was a long-time member of the Brotherhood Protective Order of Elks in Merced, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing poker. He had quite a sense of humor, and had no qualms about sharing it, however inappropriate.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John and his sister Carolyn and brothers in-law Richard and David. He is survived by his wife Joanne, daughter Teri and her husband Larry, his son Mark, his grandsons Tristan and Justin. Also left to mourn him are his brother Kenneth and his wife Sarah, his sister Maralyn, his sister Maxine and her husband Glen, his sister in-law Lucille and brother in-law Don and his wife Kris along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Per his request, there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at his home in Merced, Ca..

He was a good man, was much loved and will be missed. He loved us.

www.cvobituaries.com





