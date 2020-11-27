PAUL JENSENJuly 12, 1926 - November 10, 2020Modesto, California - WINTON - Paul D. Jensen who moved to Winton in 1970 died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 as a result of a stroke. He was 94 years of age.Mr. Jensen was born July 12,1926 in Ashland, OR to Walter B. and Nettie B. Jensen where he was raised until age 12 when his family moved to Southern California. He graduated from Santa Monica High School and later from Merced College. He also attended Santa Monica City College in Santa Monica, CA: Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles, CA: and the University of Maryland, Far East Division, Tokyo, Japan, where he learned to speak, read, and write the Japanese language. He and his deceased wife, Beverly Jean Kamerer, were married October 27, 1950 in West Los Angeles ,CA and subsequently lived in Washington, England, Hawaii, Japan (7 years), Oklahoma, Korea, New Jersey, and then to Winton, California in June of 1970. His career was with the Federal Government, retiring from both active military duty (26 years) and civil service (20years).Paul D. Jensen was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Nettie Jensen; his former wife, Beverly Jean Jensen, and a son Patrick Daniel Jensen.He is survived by his current wife Pansy (Pat) Lee Jensen; sons Phillip Dwain Jensen (Wife Robbie) of Atwater, CA and children Grant Phillip Lovell Jensen of Modesto, CA and Kacie Suszanne Gallagher (Husband Jeremy) Nampa, ID; Perry Dean Jensen (Wife Michelle Marchini) of Fresno, CA and children Savannah Marchini, Bryan Ray Kissinger (Wife Janae) of Camp Pendleton, CA; and Kendel Dene Jensen of Bellevue NE; daughters Pamela (Pam) Dee Adams (Husband Jimmy) of Athens, GA; Patricia (Patty) Denise Douville (Husband Douglas) of Holladay, UT and children Kara Clarice Douville and Connor Douglas Douville of Holladay, UT; and Peggy Diane Muller (Husband Jeffrey (Jeff)) of Riverside, CA and children Sarah Marie, Grace Mary, and Kenton Paul of Riverside, CA. Also by stepchildren, Rodney and Carol Graham of Dallas, TX; Roger Graham of Nashville, AR; and Rebecca (Bekki) and Fred Tennyson of Sparks, NV; Four great-grandchildren.Private family graveside service was held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Winton District Cemetery in Winton, California.