Paul Duane Mitchell Jr.

October 4, 1955 - March 10, 2019

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Paul Duane Mitchell Jr, Paul was called home on March 10th,2019. He is proceeded in death by his mother Leanna Rose Mori, his father Paul Duane Mitchell Sr, his step father Charles Billings Sr, his step brother Charles Billing Jr and his granddaughter Alanna Fields. He is survived by his three sons Bruce Fields, Doug Mitchell and Danny Kimbro, his two brothers Thomas Grissom and Bill Mitchell and his only sister Leanna Shue Mitchell. He has eight grandchildren, many nieces and nephews along with countless family and friends keeping his memory alive.

Paul was born in Merced California where he spent most of his life, he is known in the community for continuing the legacy of his mother with Rose's Chili Dogs. Following in his father's foot steps he enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 and was stationed in Fort Seal Oklahoma. Paul lived a full and adventurous life, living life to the fullest is an understatement.

Even though Paul was married for 35 years to Terri Mitchell and at the time of his death he was dating Alameda Briggs, he was a real lady's man and all the women loved him. Paul was charismatic and devilishly handsome and charmed the pants off of many. He had a passion for life like no other, he loved to make people smile and laugh especially by telling inappropriate jokes. He was a caring and compassionate man, and was definitely one of a kind, and the world is a little less bright and shiny without him in it. Paul will be set in his final resting place on March 29th at 10 am at San Joaquin Valley National Veterans Cemetery in Santa Nella California. Following the grave side services, there will be a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall in Merced California at 1 pm.

901 W. Main Street

Merced , CA 95340

