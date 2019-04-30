Paul Richard Schaffner Jr.
June 22, 1977 - April 16, 2019
Paul R. Schaffner Jr. 41, passed away April 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. He was born June 22, 1977, at Castle Air Force Base, Atwater, CA to Paul Richard Schaffner Sr. and Gloria Ann Schaffner.
In recent years Paul completed nursing school at West Valley Occupational Center in Mission Hills, CA. He enjoyed working at Phoenix House in Venice Beach, CA. He worked with troubled teens helping them overcome their addictions and to understand their mental illness with his kind and caring nature.
He is survived by his parents Paul R. Schaffner Sr., Lodi, CA and Gloria A. Schaffner, Winton, CA; a sister, Victoria (Anthony) Gouveia; two brothers, Tony R. Schaffner and Christopher E. (Anna) Zambrano; Grandparents, Tony and Mary Zambrano and Helen Hurst; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joshua J. Schaffner and a grandfather, Howard F. Schaffner. He will be missed by many for his generous and outgoing nature.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Sunday, May 5, from 3-6 p.m. at 1482 Cloverfield ct. Atwater, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019