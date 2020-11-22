1/
Paul Sanford Sanders Jr.
1966 - 2020
Paul Sanford Sanders, Jr.
May 23, 1966 - November 16, 2020
Gustine, California - On Monday, November 16th, 2020, Paul Sanford Sanders, Jr., loving son and father of four children passed away at the age of 54. Paul was born on May 23rd, 1966 in Dos Palos, CA to Paul and Darlene Sanders. He attended Gustine High School, served in the U.S. Army, and later had a successful career in truck driving. On January 7th, 1996 Paul and Dorothy Keys began their family with the birth of their eldest son, Ulyss Roy Sanders; followed by the birth of Kristina Darlene Sanders, Janelle Chloe Sanders, and Paul Sanford Sanders, III. Paul had a passion for the Raiders, American Muscle Cars, and Rock N' Roll music. Paul was known for his extremely kind and generous nature, as well as his ability to make others laugh.
He is preceded in death by his son, Ulyss Roy Sanders. He is survived by his three children: Kristina, Janelle, and Paul, his siblings: Sandra and Kevin, his parents: Paul and Darlene, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Private services will be held.



Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine - Gustine
515 First Avenue
Gustine, CA 95322
209-862-3628
