Paula Lucas
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Lucas
Aug 10, 1973 - May 15, 2020
Paula Lucas was born on August 10, 1973 in Ventura, California and passed away at the age of 46 in Chowchilla, California on May 15, 2020.
Paula loved her family and friends. She loved dogs especially her dog Trouble as well as music, dancing and camping.
Paula is survived by her children Richard Lucas Jr. and Keirsta Boyett. She also leaves behind her stepfather Roy Branscumb, mother Roxie Branscumb, father Lonnie Wilkerson; brother Preston Wilkerson and wife Angela and half-sister Tonya Herbst.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather Bobby Molina, grandmother Mary Crarry, grandfather J. L. Wilkerson, grandmother Pauline Wilkerson, brother Shannon D. Wilkerson and step grandmother Kathy Wilkerson.
Due to covid-19 funeral services will be held privately.
Funeral services are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chowchilla News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Memorial - Worden Chapel
140 South 6th Street
Chowchilla, CA 93610
5596653012
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved