Paula LucasAug 10, 1973 - May 15, 2020Paula Lucas was born on August 10, 1973 in Ventura, California and passed away at the age of 46 in Chowchilla, California on May 15, 2020.Paula loved her family and friends. She loved dogs especially her dog Trouble as well as music, dancing and camping.Paula is survived by her children Richard Lucas Jr. and Keirsta Boyett. She also leaves behind her stepfather Roy Branscumb, mother Roxie Branscumb, father Lonnie Wilkerson; brother Preston Wilkerson and wife Angela and half-sister Tonya Herbst.She is preceded in death by her grandfather Bobby Molina, grandmother Mary Crarry, grandfather J. L. Wilkerson, grandmother Pauline Wilkerson, brother Shannon D. Wilkerson and step grandmother Kathy Wilkerson.Due to covid-19 funeral services will be held privately.Funeral services are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.