Paula Merrick
October 1, 1937 - October 22, 2019
Paula Gayle Merrick, a native of Merced, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Paula is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Ray, her mother Clothilde Soria, and her sister Ruthann Reppuhn. Paula is survived by her sons Chris Merrick and Erich Wohlenberg, niece Kimberly Cloutier, and great nephews and nieces Marissa, Brandon, Brianna, Michael, and Angelina. Paula also leaves behind many cousins in the Merced and Bay areas.
Paula spent 25 years as a beloved home visitation Headstart preschool teacher to the migrant farm worker families of Apple Hill, near Placerville. Maestra Paula was a tireless advocate for the many families she worked with, and was well loved in the Apple Hill community.
Paula's grandkids, Erich and Hannah, have countless great memories of their "LOma"
coming to stay the weekend, always bringing arts and crafts and books, books, books!
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday,
March 21st from 2-6 pm at the Club Mercedes in Merced, CA
We will be celebrating both Polly and sister Ruth Ann's incredible life journey!
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020