Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Merrick. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Club Mercedes in Merced Send Flowers Obituary

Paula Merrick

October 1, 1937 - October 22, 2019

Paula Gayle Merrick, a native of Merced, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Paula is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Ray, her mother Clothilde Soria, and her sister Ruthann Reppuhn. Paula is survived by her sons Chris Merrick and Erich Wohlenberg, niece Kimberly Cloutier, and great nephews and nieces Marissa, Brandon, Brianna, Michael, and Angelina. Paula also leaves behind many cousins in the Merced and Bay areas.

Paula spent 25 years as a beloved home visitation Headstart preschool teacher to the migrant farm worker families of Apple Hill, near Placerville. Maestra Paula was a tireless advocate for the many families she worked with, and was well loved in the Apple Hill community.

Paula's grandkids, Erich and Hannah, have countless great memories of their "LOma"

coming to stay the weekend, always bringing arts and crafts and books, books, books!

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday,

March 21st from 2-6 pm at the Club Mercedes in Merced, CA

We will be celebrating both Polly and sister Ruth Ann's incredible life journey!

www.cvobituaries.com



Paula MerrickOctober 1, 1937 - October 22, 2019Paula Gayle Merrick, a native of Merced, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Paula is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Ray, her mother Clothilde Soria, and her sister Ruthann Reppuhn. Paula is survived by her sons Chris Merrick and Erich Wohlenberg, niece Kimberly Cloutier, and great nephews and nieces Marissa, Brandon, Brianna, Michael, and Angelina. Paula also leaves behind many cousins in the Merced and Bay areas.Paula spent 25 years as a beloved home visitation Headstart preschool teacher to the migrant farm worker families of Apple Hill, near Placerville. Maestra Paula was a tireless advocate for the many families she worked with, and was well loved in the Apple Hill community.Paula's grandkids, Erich and Hannah, have countless great memories of their "LOma"coming to stay the weekend, always bringing arts and crafts and books, books, books!Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday,March 21st from 2-6 pm at the Club Mercedes in Merced, CAWe will be celebrating both Polly and sister Ruth Ann's incredible life journey! Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close