Paula Romero Reyes

APR 2, 1925 - JUN 9, 2019

Paula Romero Reyes, 94, had been living in Weyauwega, WI. for the last several years in the home of her son-in-law and daughter before passing. Paula had lived most of her adult life in California but had also lived in Mexico as a child after the death of her parents. At the age of 17 she returned to California and lived in the Central Valley to the age of 91 when she went to Wisconsin to live with her son-in-law and daughter. She went home to be with her Lord on June 9th, 2019.

Private graveside services were held June 27th at Evergreen Memorial Park in Merced, California followed by a family gathering in her honor.

Funeral services were performed by Pastor Mike Hull from Christian Life Center, as Paula had attended CLC for many years while living with her daughter. Arrangements were made by Stratford Evans Funeral Home of Merced.

She married Lawrence D Reyes and together had 9 children. Paula is preceded in death by her daughter Ofelia Reyes, son Toby Reyes, grandchildren Adam Eastman, Danielle Reyes, her brother Fidel Romero, husband Lawrence D Reyes, and her son Guadalupe Reyes.

Paula is survived by her children, Lawrence Reyes Jr, John Reyes, Mary (Reyes) and Kenneth Eastman, Jose and Ophelia (Duran) Reyes, Arturo Reyes, Olga and John Ruiz. She had 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren along with nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

The family of Paula greatly appreciated Care Wisconsin, ThedaCare Hospice, and her special caregiver Sheilagh. The family especially want to extend their sincere gratitude to the many people who prayed for her and her family.

