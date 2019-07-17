PAULA MARIA SMITH
AUGUST 24, 1964 - JULY 11, 2019
Paula Smith was born on August 24, 1964 in Merced, CA and passed away suddenly on July 11, 2019. Through years of adversity, Paula continued to be a positive person, her happiest times when surrounded by her family. She graduated from Merced High School in 1982, and started working at Farmers Insurance shortly thereafter. She left prior to the Regional Office closing, working later at Winton Ireland Insurance and most recently for the Merced County Office of Education.
Everyone who knew Paula, would know that after family, she was truly happy in her home. Paula, ever the fashionista had more pairs of shoes than Imelda, and wouldn't leave her house unless her hair was perfect. She always took pride in her car, that was always spotlessly clean.
Little did she know, at 9 years old while living in Snelling, she would meet the love of her life, and they would be married on August 25, 1984. She is survived by her devoted husband Donald 'Duck' Smith, her son Brandon Smith (fiancé Macie), her father John O'Brien Jr. (Laura), her mother Frances Noya, sister Melissa Eason (Rick), brother John O'Brien III (Cindy). Her extended Smith family numbers over eighty.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Snelling Community Hall at Henderson Park in Snelling on July 20, 2019 at 2pm. All friends and family are welcome. Please honor Paula with a donation in her name to the .
Published in Merced Sun Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019