Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park 1480 B Street Merced , CA 95341 (209)-383-4651 Service 11:00 AM Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park 1480 B Street Merced , CA 95341



Pauleta Emagene (Grinder) Souza, age 91, of Lovelock, Nv. passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2020 in Carson City. Pauleta was born in Talihina, Oklahoma on October 8, 1928 to Thomas Andrew Grinder and Clara Cox. As a toddler Pauleta moved with her parents and two older brothers, Clyde and Dale, to Marlow County, near Durant, Oklahoma where her parents were engaged in farming. In 1937, in an effort to escape harsh living conditions created by the Great Depression and the Oklahoma Dust Bowl, the family traveled Route 66 to eventually settle in Merced, California. Pauleta attended school in Merced. She met and married Robert Souza after he stopped by her parent's house to offer Pauleta a job sorting figs at his father's dried fig operation. The arrangement apparently worked out better than expected as Robert and Pauleta were married in Merced on Feb. 4, 1946. They had three sons, Bob Souza, Jr of Merced, (Becky), Bill Souza of Carson City (Kathy) and Dick Souza of Lovelock (Krista).

Pauleta and Robert worked as part of W.F. Souza and Sons in Merced, which included farming, a land leveling business and a cattle operation. Pauleta was active in the Merced Garden Club and the sports activities of her three sons. They moved to Imlay, Nevada in 1968 as part of Souza's Flying M Ranch. Later, they moved to Lower Valley near Lovelock, Nv. when they purchased a small farm in Lower Valley. Pauleta was active in the Pershing County Cow Belles, now called the Nevada Cattle Women. She was their Vice President in 1971-72, President 1972-73 and Pershing County Cow Belle of the Year in 1973. She firmly believed that there would be no farming if not for the efforts of the women. She was also proud to work in the kitchen of the Church of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lovelock, cooking and serving meals after funerals and other church events.

Pauleta still owned the farm in Lower Valley at the time of her death. She is survived by her 3 sons, 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 6 great, great grandchildren (with another on the way) and numerous nieces and nephews. Pauleta is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, two brothers, and one great grandson.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to either the Pershing County 4H Club, or the Pauleta-Robert W. Souza Memorial. (Wells Fargo, Lovelock).

A service will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Merced, Ca on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 11:00 am, with Entombment to follow. The Lovelock service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the FitzHenry's Funeral Home in Carson City.

