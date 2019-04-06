Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lowenstein, Pearl

Feb 16, 1929-Mar 24, 2019

Mrs. Pearl (Marcum) Lowenstein, of Kentucky, born on February 16, 1929 in Freeburn, Kentucky, to the late Ruby Telep and the late Wayne Marcum, passed away at age 90 on March 24, 2019 in Winton, California. She was a Factory Worker at Rogers until retiring in 1985. Pearl was the absolute best wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend anyone could have ever dreamt of. She loved many and was loved by many more. Pearl was married to the late Hershel Paul Lowenstein. She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Ray Mounts(Judy Mounts); and sisters, Marie Thornton and Liz Baker. Pearl is survived by her sons, Bobby Gene Mounts(Patricia Jimenez) , Donald Mounts(Vickie Mounts), and Thomas Gregory Lowenstein(Patricia); daughter, Jennifer Lowenstein(Jonathan Burris); and sister, Helen jewell. She has 8 amazing grandchildren and 8 wonderful great grandchildren. Friends and family can pay their respects at the graveside service, officiated by Anthony Doss, on Friday, April 12 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Winton cemetery, 7651 Almond Ave., Winton, California, 95388.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 6, 2019

