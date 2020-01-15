Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pedro Blanco. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Jude, Thaddeus Catholic Church Livingston , CA View Map Burial Following Services Winton Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



February 5, 1916 - January 7, 2020

On the early morning of January 7, 2020 Pedro "Pete" Utzurrum-Blanco of Livingston CA passed away peacefully in his sleep in Long Beach CA at age 104.

Pete was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Candida Blanco, son Ted Navarro, mother, Carmen Blanco Utzurrum, Father, Don Pablo Utzurrum, three brothers and three sisters.

Pete is survived by his daughter, Donna Machado (Ernest), daughter Esther Romero, (Eddie), 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild and many nephews and nieces. One great grandchild is on the way very soon.

Pete was born in the Philippines Islands in Bayawan City on February 5th, 1916 during WWI. He attended elementary then Military high school in the Philippines. Pete joined the US Merchant Marines in 1939. When Pearl Harbor was attacked in December of 1941, The Merchant Marines were requisitioned by the US Navy\Coast Guard to ship supplies to the allied forces in the Pacific. Pete and his mates spent all 4 years of

Pete ended his Merchant Marine career in San Francisco in 1949 and migrated to Stockton where he met and married Candida in 1956. In 1957, Pete and Candi were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Donna Carmen. Moving to Livingston, Pete and Candi farmed sweet potatoes on their land and he worked decades for "Sweet Potato Joe" and Jim Alvernaz. Pete also work for over twenty years for Tri Valley growers. Pete officially retired as a supervisor for the Alvernaz family at age 91.

Pete loved everything to do with family, friendship, farming, fishing and football. He was a dedicated parishioner and served for decades at St. Jude Catholic Church. He was a member of the Livingston VFW lodge and Knights of Columbus. He did not know a stranger and was generous to a fault. Pete truly served the Lord through his daily life, his strong work ethic and he was a man of his word. Pete was famous for his chicken & ribs BBQ, his lumpia and he could make anything in the fridge taste delicious. Pete had an enormous influence in the raising of his four granddaughters who grew up just across the little potato field. He was affectionally known as "Papa Pete" to countless people. His favorite saying was "Uno-mas" which he uttered into his last days with a smile. Pete will live in our hearts forever.

A Rosary- Mass will be held at St. Jude, Thaddeus Catholic Church in Livingston on Friday January 17th at 10:AM with burial to follow at Winton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude Thaddeus, PO Box 77, Livingston 95334, in memory

of Pete Blanco.

www.cvobituaries.com



