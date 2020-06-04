Pedro Troncoso RuedaApr 29, 1954 - May 4, 2020A limb has fallen from our family tree that says "Grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter and the song and most of all, the good life I've lived while I was strong."Pedro, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 66 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a resident of Merced County for 19 years. Born in Ciudad Juarez Chihuahua, Mexico to Enrique Troncoso and Concepcion Troncoso (Rueda), both deceased. Pedro is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susana Troncoso; children Sujey Caldera (Ricardo), Brenda Martinez (Saul), Edwin Troncoso and grandchildren Nathan Kist, Lianna and Josiah Martinez, Leah, Raymond and Adalee Troncoso, as well as a large extended family.Pedro was a self-employed mechanic for over 40 years. He loved his family, going to the casino, listening to music, dancing and socializing with every person he encountered. Pedro loved life very much and was such a fighter until his last breath. His strong, joyful voice and happy personality will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. Pedro's family fulfilled his final wish by being cremated due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.