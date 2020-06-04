Pedro Troncoso Rueda
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pedro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pedro Troncoso Rueda
Apr 29, 1954 - May 4, 2020
A limb has fallen from our family tree that says "Grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter and the song and most of all, the good life I've lived while I was strong."
Pedro, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 66 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a resident of Merced County for 19 years. Born in Ciudad Juarez Chihuahua, Mexico to Enrique Troncoso and Concepcion Troncoso (Rueda), both deceased. Pedro is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susana Troncoso; children Sujey Caldera (Ricardo), Brenda Martinez (Saul), Edwin Troncoso and grandchildren Nathan Kist, Lianna and Josiah Martinez, Leah, Raymond and Adalee Troncoso, as well as a large extended family.
Pedro was a self-employed mechanic for over 40 years. He loved his family, going to the casino, listening to music, dancing and socializing with every person he encountered. Pedro loved life very much and was such a fighter until his last breath. His strong, joyful voice and happy personality will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. Pedro's family fulfilled his final wish by being cremated due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved