Peggy Ann Sapp Pyeatt

May 1, 1937 - September 12, 2019

Peggy Ann Sapp Pyeatt, age 82, passed away at her home in Fleming Island, Florida on September 12, 2019.

She was born on May 1, 1937 to John Norman Sapp and Mildred Bernice Sapp-Downes in Peoria County, Illinois.

Peggy was the co-owner of The Cake Shoppe in Los Banos, California from 1975-1981, a favorite of many for their delicious and beautiful cakes. She loved to oil paint and won many awards for her paintings, she also loved to play Bingo in her spare time. She was very involved in her community and was a member of the Los Banos

Her greatest passion was her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she always said that was her greatest accomplishment.

She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Glenn Allen Sapp and Walter Arthur Sapp and her parents John Sapp and Mildred Downes.

She is survived by her sister Norma Davidson : two daughters Lori Winters (Rick) and Kim Stallings (David) ; 4 grandchildren Kristifer Hew (Roxanne), Kindle Wallace (John), Anne Patrick (Gary) and Elizabeth Stallings: 4 great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held.

