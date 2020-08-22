Peggy Elaine TilleyJanuary 18, 1948 - July 16, 2020Peggy Elaine Tilley was born on January 18, 1948 in Nocona, TX, the only child of Walton James Ivins ("Pete") and Minnie Frances Morgan Ivins ("Fran"). She passed away at home in Merced, CA in the company of her loving husband Doug and adoring daughters Monique and Amber, entering her eternal home in heaven on July 16, 2020.Peggy spent her childhood amongst the love and companionship of her parents and extended family in Texas and in Los Angeles, CA, where she graduated from Bell Gardens High School. In 1974, she moved to Snelling, CA with her first husband Justin Moore and 3 children and spent the next 17 years enjoying small town life, jogging country roads, growing a garden, preserving food, raising animals and actively participating in church life. Peggy spent her career working for the Merced County Library, first at the one-room Snelling branch and then at the main library in Merced where she retired in 2004 after 26 years of service. She moved to her final home in Merced, CA with her husband Doug Tilley in 1992.A talented musician with a beautiful singing voice, playing and sharing music with others was a lifelong passion for Peggy. She played piano and sang in church as a young woman and later played keyboard piano and sang in the blues and country band TNT formed with her husband Doug. Peggy also taught piano lessons and Kindermusik to countless young students in her home. Always one to expand her talents, Peggy learned to play guitar in her 60's and loved to play and sing old country standards, gospel and bluegrass with loved ones at family get togethers.Peggy was an accomplished artisan of homemade soap, sourdough bread, baked goods and knitting of the finest quality to the delight of the many friends and family who enjoyed these gifts. An avid reader, she could be counted upon to share the best books. She and Doug loved the outdoors and spent many wonderful times together camping and hiking near California rivers and in Yosemite National Park, skiing the Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe resorts, boating, fishing and paddle boarding at Lake McClure and Lake Don Pedro, and enjoying the birds and wildlife on walks around their neighborhood in Merced.Generous of mind and spirit, she was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated herself to serving others with joy. She will be deeply missed by those who had the pleasure to know her.Peggy is survived by her husband of 28 years Doug Tilley, her daughters and their husbands Monique Moore Hill (Loren) and Amber Johnson (Kevin), her step-children Paul Tilley, Robert Tilley, and Cathy Relyea, twelve grandchildren, Joel, Jacob, Luke Moore, Sandy Snyder, Kale, Webb, Seth Johnson, June and Jack Hill, Sophia Hill, Malia Relyea, Asa Tilley and many beloved extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Sean Moore, and her grandson Gabriel March.A private family service will be held at a later date at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.