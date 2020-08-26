1/1
Penny Edwards-Nash
1961 - 2020
Penny Edwards-Nash
September 10, 1961 - August 13, 2020
Penny Ann Edwards-Nash passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 58 in Madera. She was born in Yokosuka Naval Station, Japan to Donald and Betty (Winchester) Dickerson on September 10, 1961. Penny graduated from Chowchilla High School class of 1979. She was a homemaker and at one time a teacher's aide. Penny loved working with children.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Nash, her mother, Betty Dickerson Tomaino of Madera, her four children, Kenneth Donald Edwards, Richard Dewey Edwards, and Jami Lyn Edwards, all of Chowchilla and Nathan Eugene Nash of Madera, her siblings, Tiia Bullen and her husband Tim of Kerman and Beth "Sissy" Inman and her husband Mark of Madera. Penny also leaves behind nine grandchildren and one great great-grandson.

Graveside Service will be held at Chowchilla District Cemetery on Thursday, August 27th at 10:00am.

Remembrances may be made to: American Cancer Society, 2222 W Shaw Ave #201
Fresno, CA 93711.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Chowchilla District Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
1121 Roberts Avenue
Madera, CA 93637
(559) 674-8814
Memories & Condolences

August 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
