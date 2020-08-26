Penny Edwards-Nash
September 10, 1961 - August 13, 2020
Penny Ann Edwards-Nash passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 58 in Madera. She was born in Yokosuka Naval Station, Japan to Donald and Betty (Winchester) Dickerson on September 10, 1961. Penny graduated from Chowchilla High School class of 1979. She was a homemaker and at one time a teacher's aide. Penny loved working with children.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Nash, her mother, Betty Dickerson Tomaino of Madera, her four children, Kenneth Donald Edwards, Richard Dewey Edwards, and Jami Lyn Edwards, all of Chowchilla and Nathan Eugene Nash of Madera, her siblings, Tiia Bullen and her husband Tim of Kerman and Beth "Sissy" Inman and her husband Mark of Madera. Penny also leaves behind nine grandchildren and one great great-grandson.
Graveside Service will be held at Chowchilla District Cemetery on Thursday, August 27th at 10:00am.
Remembrances may be made to: American Cancer Society
