Peter A. Duran, Sr.Dec 3, 1963 - July 20, 2020Peter "Torpedo" Alfonso Duran, Sr., age 56, of Merced, born to Peter and Delia Duran, tragically and abruptly passed away on July 20, 2020.A mechanic for most of his life, in his spare time, he enjoyed working on and collecting bikes, hunting and fishing, cruising, playing horseshoes, and being around his family and friends.Pete grew up in Merced, with his brother John Duran, sisters Terri Duran, Cecilia (Chacha), Sam Mojica and Carlotta (Charlotte), Jose Valenzuela, where he graduated from Merced High and played baseball and football. There he received his life-long name, "Torpedo."He leaves behind his wife Tamie P. Duran, as well as his beautiful daughter Genevieve P. Duran and his handsome sons Peter A. Duran, Jr., and Julian F. Duran. Pete had 8 nieces and 3 nephews and 2 great nieces and 2 great nephews.Many people would come to Pete for wisdom and counsel and all who knew Pete are truly hurt and deeply saddened by his sudden and tragic loss.A viewing service will be held in accordance with social distancing guidelines, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm at Whitton Family Funeral Service, 740 W. 19th Street in Merced.