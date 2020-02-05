Peter Luigi Antola
Nov 14, 1951 - Jan 27, 2020
Peter Antola passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 in Chowchilla, CA at the age of 68. He was born in San Francisco, California. He moved to Merced with his family in 1955.
He was the son of Pietro and Lina Antola, who owned and operated Antola's Restaurant for over 20 years. Antola's was a gathering place for local residents, travelers and celebrities to eat authentic Italian food and to celebrate with family and friends. Peter attended Our Lady Of Mercy grammar and high school, graduating from high school in 1969. His first job was working in the family restaurant. He wrote three books of poetry and loved music.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pietro Antola, his mother, Lina Antola and his brother-in-law, Ray Cyr. Peter is survived by his sisters, Sandra Greco (Jim) of Los Banos, Gloria Kohn (Bob) of Los Banos, Maria Cyr of Merced, and numerous loving nephews and nieces. Many thanks to Jimmy O'Brien for his devoted friendship to Peter, the caregivers at Golden Years Retirement Home and at Palms Nursing Center.
Peter's burial will be a private memorial with family only.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 5, 2020