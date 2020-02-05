Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Antola. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Luigi Antola

Nov 14, 1951 - Jan 27, 2020

Peter Antola passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 in Chowchilla, CA at the age of 68. He was born in San Francisco, California. He moved to Merced with his family in 1955.

He was the son of Pietro and Lina Antola, who owned and operated Antola's Restaurant for over 20 years. Antola's was a gathering place for local residents, travelers and celebrities to eat authentic Italian food and to celebrate with family and friends. Peter attended Our Lady Of Mercy grammar and high school, graduating from high school in 1969. His first job was working in the family restaurant. He wrote three books of poetry and loved music.

He was preceded in death by his father, Pietro Antola, his mother, Lina Antola and his brother-in-law, Ray Cyr. Peter is survived by his sisters, Sandra Greco (Jim) of Los Banos, Gloria Kohn (Bob) of Los Banos, Maria Cyr of Merced, and numerous loving nephews and nieces. Many thanks to Jimmy O'Brien for his devoted friendship to Peter, the caregivers at Golden Years Retirement Home and at Palms Nursing Center.

Peter's burial will be a private memorial with family only.

www.cvobituaries.com





Peter Luigi AntolaNov 14, 1951 - Jan 27, 2020Peter Antola passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 in Chowchilla, CA at the age of 68. He was born in San Francisco, California. He moved to Merced with his family in 1955.He was the son of Pietro and Lina Antola, who owned and operated Antola's Restaurant for over 20 years. Antola's was a gathering place for local residents, travelers and celebrities to eat authentic Italian food and to celebrate with family and friends. Peter attended Our Lady Of Mercy grammar and high school, graduating from high school in 1969. His first job was working in the family restaurant. He wrote three books of poetry and loved music.He was preceded in death by his father, Pietro Antola, his mother, Lina Antola and his brother-in-law, Ray Cyr. Peter is survived by his sisters, Sandra Greco (Jim) of Los Banos, Gloria Kohn (Bob) of Los Banos, Maria Cyr of Merced, and numerous loving nephews and nieces. Many thanks to Jimmy O'Brien for his devoted friendship to Peter, the caregivers at Golden Years Retirement Home and at Palms Nursing Center.Peter's burial will be a private memorial with family only. Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close