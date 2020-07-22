1/1
Peter Nicholas Tinetti
1980 - 2020
Peter Nicholas Tinetti
August 15th, 1980 - July 13th, 2020
Peter Nicholas Tinetti passed from this life unexpectedly on July 13, 2020 at the age of 39.
Pete was born on August 15, 1980 in Merced, California to Steve and Joanie (Puglizevich) Tinetti. He graduated from CalPoly in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management. Over the years, he managed many projects, with roles ranging from Superintendent to Project Manager ending with Cumming Corporation, Facebook Campus.
Pete met Aleksandra Gajek in 2004 while they were both studying abroad in Southern England. They married in 2009, and the couple settled in San Jose, California where they welcomed two lovely girls into their lives - Amelia, age 7, and Savannah, 4. His wife and girls will remember Pete as a fun and affectionate husband and father who made them giggle, involved them in projects, and loved them deeply.
Pete was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed sports such as hiking, mountain biking, hunting, fishing, soccer, and golf. Most importantly, Pete was a friend to all he met. He was a selfless, considerate, and caring man whose passion was the people around him. Pete would take time to call friends and family just to check in, genuinely interested in their lives and well-being. His sense of humor brought smiles and joy into the lives of those around him.
Pete is survived by his wife, Aleksandra, his two children, Amelia and Savannah, his parents, Steve and Joanie Tinetti, sister Laura Tinetti, sister and brother-in-law Denice and Scott Eldridge Senior, nephew Scott Eldrige Jr and wife Elizabeth, niece Kalanna Eldridge, countless cousins, and throngs of friends. His loss is felt deeply.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for immediate family only will be held on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 9:00 in the morning with proper social distancing observed. Attendance at this service will be by invitation only. However, for those wishing to join the services remotely, a Zoom link will be provided on July 24th to extended family and friends via direct message. In memory of Pete, the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life beyond COVID during his birthday weekend on August 14, 2021. More details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express condolences or support to the family may do so by in several ways:
If inclined please mail a letter of what you liked most about Pete, what you did together, a story that epitomizes him or any other memories that come to mind. Those letters will be saved and placed in a box for his girls to read when they are older.
If you are moved to make a donation, there is a college fund set up on GoFundMe for his daughters at https://bit.ly/RememberPeteT
Condolence cards and the girls letters can be sent:
C/O Pete Tinetti 2930 G Street, Merced, CA 95340
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
09:00 AM
Zoom link will be provided on July 24th
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Peter was one of my 6th Graders at Tenaya. He knew only laughter and kindness. Peter was a friend to all and his presence in class was appreciated by his classmates. It is special to see that Peter has remained friends with many of these kids from room 22. When his name is mentioned, people just smile. Thank you for stopping by and seeing me, it was great to see the man you had grown up to be.

You will be greatly missed Peter, but we all thank you for the impact you had on our lives through your conversations, laughter and smile. Hugs and prayers to your family.

Michelle Delgado
Teacher
July 22, 2020
Ron and I are so sorry about Peter, and pray the God of all comfort holds you close. Love, Jean Aragon
Jean
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our thought and prayers are with the Tinetti family. May Our Father in heaven give you His strength and comfort, knowing we will one day see each other again.

Carol and Jamie Schrole
Jamie
Friend
