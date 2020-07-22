Peter was one of my 6th Graders at Tenaya. He knew only laughter and kindness. Peter was a friend to all and his presence in class was appreciated by his classmates. It is special to see that Peter has remained friends with many of these kids from room 22. When his name is mentioned, people just smile. Thank you for stopping by and seeing me, it was great to see the man you had grown up to be.



You will be greatly missed Peter, but we all thank you for the impact you had on our lives through your conversations, laughter and smile. Hugs and prayers to your family.





Michelle Delgado

Teacher