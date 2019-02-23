Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Peter Rugani

Nov 21, 1929 - Nov 12, 2018

Peter "Doc" Rugani passed peacefully on November 12, 2018 at 88 years of age. Born and raised in New York City, he was the only child of Peter Gaspar Rugani and Ceasarina Rugani.

In 1950, while in the ROTC, Peter attended and received his BA from

He enlisted in the US

Through his pursuit of attaining his medical degree in Orthopedics, his military career would take him to multiple army bases within the US. During this time they would welcome two more children (1960 and 1962) and Peter would earn his doctorate.

The next four years would mean international relocation to Nurnberg, Germany and the collection of some of Peter's fondest friends and memories. During his performance of duty as Chief of Orthopedic Services, he would prove himself to be an indispensable figure, being charged with the supervision and execution of orthopedic care for 70,000 men, women and children with a staff consistently at less than 50% strength.

Peter was offered several medical appointments in the US, and in 1969 he partnered with the Merced Orthopedic Medical Group, where he would practice for some 40 years.

He would retire from the Army in 1983 as an Active Army Reservist, having attained the rank of Colonel. During his illustrious military career, he received many accolades, awards, and praises for his exceptional ingenuity and judgment as a physician and leader.

Peter's love of medicine transcended his intellectual curiosity for science and philosophy, into his innate humanitarian nature of helping his fellow man. Often times Peter would consult patients who couldn't financially afford medical services, and instead of turning patients away, he would accept small payments or trades of goods and services, fruits and vegetables.

Peter was a world traveler and was known for his eclectic taste. His diverse collection of handmade rugs, textiles, pottery, jewelry, and artifacts, represented what he believed best represented the architecture and cultural rhythm of that particular land and its people. An avid explorer of cuisine, wines, music and literature, he would often recall fond memories of his travels over a meal with family and friends. He enjoyed the things that were to be enjoyed and felt no need to create the pretense of being anything other than the unassuming man he was.

He was the center of his family, who will always remember his good and benevolent spirit. He loved his children unconditionally, and always encouraged them to pursue their own dreams. Peter leaves behind a grateful, loving family and a large circle of friends. His memory shall be cherished and honored for all he gave.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Rugani of Merced; sons John Rugani (Tammie) of Merced; Steven Rugani (Sonny) of Vancouver, WA; and daughter Barbara Kyser (Mark) of San Jose; 3 grandchildren, Natasha Marsh of Taylor, TX; Mitchell Rugani of Merced and Megan Rugani of Oakland; 2 great grandchildren, Olivia Rugani and Roarke Marsh; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held at Stratford Evans Funeral Home on March 9, 2019, at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to

www.cvobituaries.com





Peter RuganiNov 21, 1929 - Nov 12, 2018Peter "Doc" Rugani passed peacefully on November 12, 2018 at 88 years of age. Born and raised in New York City, he was the only child of Peter Gaspar Rugani and Ceasarina Rugani.In 1950, while in the ROTC, Peter attended and received his BA from New York University . During this time he met Frances Nessle, a beautiful nursing student also from New York. They fell in love and married on May 2, 1953.He enlisted in the US Army as a Signal Corp Officer, and shortly after their wedding, he was deployed to Korea where he served as a Lieutenant in the Korean War . He returned to New York one year later and enrolled at Columbia University, where he would earn a Master's Degree in 1955. He taught world history at New York City High School, but Peter's very nature longed for more. Using his GI benefits, he enrolled in medical school at George Washington University. They welcomed their first child in 1957, and two years later, Peter completed medical school, having achieved the rank of Captain in the US Army.Through his pursuit of attaining his medical degree in Orthopedics, his military career would take him to multiple army bases within the US. During this time they would welcome two more children (1960 and 1962) and Peter would earn his doctorate.The next four years would mean international relocation to Nurnberg, Germany and the collection of some of Peter's fondest friends and memories. During his performance of duty as Chief of Orthopedic Services, he would prove himself to be an indispensable figure, being charged with the supervision and execution of orthopedic care for 70,000 men, women and children with a staff consistently at less than 50% strength.Peter was offered several medical appointments in the US, and in 1969 he partnered with the Merced Orthopedic Medical Group, where he would practice for some 40 years.He would retire from the Army in 1983 as an Active Army Reservist, having attained the rank of Colonel. During his illustrious military career, he received many accolades, awards, and praises for his exceptional ingenuity and judgment as a physician and leader.Peter's love of medicine transcended his intellectual curiosity for science and philosophy, into his innate humanitarian nature of helping his fellow man. Often times Peter would consult patients who couldn't financially afford medical services, and instead of turning patients away, he would accept small payments or trades of goods and services, fruits and vegetables.Peter was a world traveler and was known for his eclectic taste. His diverse collection of handmade rugs, textiles, pottery, jewelry, and artifacts, represented what he believed best represented the architecture and cultural rhythm of that particular land and its people. An avid explorer of cuisine, wines, music and literature, he would often recall fond memories of his travels over a meal with family and friends. He enjoyed the things that were to be enjoyed and felt no need to create the pretense of being anything other than the unassuming man he was.He was the center of his family, who will always remember his good and benevolent spirit. He loved his children unconditionally, and always encouraged them to pursue their own dreams. Peter leaves behind a grateful, loving family and a large circle of friends. His memory shall be cherished and honored for all he gave.Peter was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Rugani of Merced; sons John Rugani (Tammie) of Merced; Steven Rugani (Sonny) of Vancouver, WA; and daughter Barbara Kyser (Mark) of San Jose; 3 grandchildren, Natasha Marsh of Taylor, TX; Mitchell Rugani of Merced and Megan Rugani of Oakland; 2 great grandchildren, Olivia Rugani and Roarke Marsh; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service to honor his life will be held at Stratford Evans Funeral Home on March 9, 2019, at 2:00pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to WoundedWarriorProject.org , or to any educational foundation or animal . Funeral Home Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home

1490 B Street

Merced , CA 95340

(209) 722-4191 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War NYU U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close