Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Sapien. View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home Rosary 9:30 AM St. Judes Thaddeus Church Livingston , CA View Map Funeral 10:00 AM St. Judes Thaddeus Church Livingston , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Sapien was born on February 19, 1940 in Livingston California to Pedro and Mercedes Sapien. He passed away at home on June 28, 2019. Peter was active in the boy scouts as a youngster and had his own shoe shine business in is father's La Fuente bar. He attended school in Livingston and graduated from Livingston High School in 1958. Peter participated in football in high school.

Peter worked for the Employment Development Department in Merced and was transferred to the Woodland office where he retired after 25 years.

While in Woodland he was active with the Charro group and the Woodland Sheriff's posse. After retiring, he returned to Livingston and purchased a home. He renovated this house with the help of his brothers in law. Peter had a life long love of woodworking and created beautiful pieces in his home and for his family. Peter enjoyed working in his garden and taking care of his roses.

Peter had a love of dogs, especially his beloved Petie.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Padilla Sapien, his three sisters Pauline Atkinson, Virginia Buettgenbach, Ruth Dacus, and his nieces Brenda Payne Herrington and Darlene Buettgenbach.

He is preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Mercedes Sapien, his sister Margaret Sapien, and his brother in law, Max Buettgenbach.

A visitation will be held at Ivers and Alcorn funeral home in Atwater, CA on July 11th from 2-6pm. A rosary will be held on July 12, at 9:30 am at St. Judes Thaddeus Church in Livingston, CA The funeral will immediately follow at 10:00 am at St. Jude's Church with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton.

www.IversandAlcorn.com

www.cvobituaries.com





Peter Sapien was born on February 19, 1940 in Livingston California to Pedro and Mercedes Sapien. He passed away at home on June 28, 2019. Peter was active in the boy scouts as a youngster and had his own shoe shine business in is father's La Fuente bar. He attended school in Livingston and graduated from Livingston High School in 1958. Peter participated in football in high school.Peter worked for the Employment Development Department in Merced and was transferred to the Woodland office where he retired after 25 years.While in Woodland he was active with the Charro group and the Woodland Sheriff's posse. After retiring, he returned to Livingston and purchased a home. He renovated this house with the help of his brothers in law. Peter had a life long love of woodworking and created beautiful pieces in his home and for his family. Peter enjoyed working in his garden and taking care of his roses.Peter had a love of dogs, especially his beloved Petie.He is survived by his wife, Christina Padilla Sapien, his three sisters Pauline Atkinson, Virginia Buettgenbach, Ruth Dacus, and his nieces Brenda Payne Herrington and Darlene Buettgenbach.He is preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Mercedes Sapien, his sister Margaret Sapien, and his brother in law, Max Buettgenbach.A visitation will be held at Ivers and Alcorn funeral home in Atwater, CA on July 11th from 2-6pm. A rosary will be held on July 12, at 9:30 am at St. Judes Thaddeus Church in Livingston, CA The funeral will immediately follow at 10:00 am at St. Jude's Church with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton. Published in Merced Sun Star on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close