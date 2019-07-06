Peter Sapien was born on February 19, 1940 in Livingston California to Pedro and Mercedes Sapien. He passed away at home on June 28, 2019. Peter was active in the boy scouts as a youngster and had his own shoe shine business in is father's La Fuente bar. He attended school in Livingston and graduated from Livingston High School in 1958. Peter participated in football in high school.
Peter worked for the Employment Development Department in Merced and was transferred to the Woodland office where he retired after 25 years.
While in Woodland he was active with the Charro group and the Woodland Sheriff's posse. After retiring, he returned to Livingston and purchased a home. He renovated this house with the help of his brothers in law. Peter had a life long love of woodworking and created beautiful pieces in his home and for his family. Peter enjoyed working in his garden and taking care of his roses.
Peter had a love of dogs, especially his beloved Petie.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Padilla Sapien, his three sisters Pauline Atkinson, Virginia Buettgenbach, Ruth Dacus, and his nieces Brenda Payne Herrington and Darlene Buettgenbach.
He is preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Mercedes Sapien, his sister Margaret Sapien, and his brother in law, Max Buettgenbach.
A visitation will be held at Ivers and Alcorn funeral home in Atwater, CA on July 11th from 2-6pm. A rosary will be held on July 12, at 9:30 am at St. Judes Thaddeus Church in Livingston, CA The funeral will immediately follow at 10:00 am at St. Jude's Church with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 6, 2019