Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philbert P. Escobar. View Sign



Sep 5, 1933 - Feb 13, 2019

Philbert P. Escobar passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 at Memorial Hospital Los Banos. He was 85 years old.

Philbert was born on September 5, 1933 in Cedros, Faial Azores to Manuel and Maria Escobar. He was a farmer by trade. Philbert served in the Army in the Azores. He immigrated to the United States in 1959 and made his home Los Banos, CA after the eruption of the volcano in Fail. He worked at various dairies and in 1970; he started his own dairy for 8 years. In 1978, he started farming cotton, alfalfa and sugar beets etc.

In 1963 Philbert met and married Dorothy Mary Pinheiro and this union lasted 56 years. He retired in 1998. He enjoyed his hobby of Ham Radio, computer and speaking with people all over the world and he belonged to Los Banos Amateur Radio Club.

Philbert was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel F. and Maria (Pereira) Escobar, his brothers, Jose Escobar, Rev. Manuel Escobar and Tony Escobar, his sister Bernice Pais.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Escobar, daughter Deeann Escobar Watanabe, grandson Mike Watanabe, sister Maria Aurora Escobar, brother John Escobar, many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 8:30 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos. the Rosary at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

www.cvobituaries.com



Philbert P. EscobarSep 5, 1933 - Feb 13, 2019Philbert P. Escobar passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 at Memorial Hospital Los Banos. He was 85 years old.Philbert was born on September 5, 1933 in Cedros, Faial Azores to Manuel and Maria Escobar. He was a farmer by trade. Philbert served in the Army in the Azores. He immigrated to the United States in 1959 and made his home Los Banos, CA after the eruption of the volcano in Fail. He worked at various dairies and in 1970; he started his own dairy for 8 years. In 1978, he started farming cotton, alfalfa and sugar beets etc.In 1963 Philbert met and married Dorothy Mary Pinheiro and this union lasted 56 years. He retired in 1998. He enjoyed his hobby of Ham Radio, computer and speaking with people all over the world and he belonged to Los Banos Amateur Radio Club.Philbert was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel F. and Maria (Pereira) Escobar, his brothers, Jose Escobar, Rev. Manuel Escobar and Tony Escobar, his sister Bernice Pais.He is survived by his wife Dorothy Escobar, daughter Deeann Escobar Watanabe, grandson Mike Watanabe, sister Maria Aurora Escobar, brother John Escobar, many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 8:30 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos. the Rosary at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos. Funeral Home Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc

1840 S Center Ave

Los Banos , CA 93635

(209) 826-4242 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close