Philip Bettencourt
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip (Phil) J. Bettencourt Sr.
December 28, 1933 - May 13, 2020
Born in Huson, CA to Joseph and Amelia Bettencourt.
Phil was a Commissaryman Petty Officer 3rd Class in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1955 and served in the Korean War.
Phil was married to Janice Irene Machado on April 19, 1956 and raised four (4) children together.
Phil was a Teamster for thirty three (33) years and worked for a variety of construction companies on several of the California Dam & Highway projects thorugh out the valley.
Phil was preceded in death by his grandson Tommy Schmidt and three (3) of his siblings.
Phil is surrvived by his wife Janice and four (4) children Philip Bettencourt Jr. (Julia), Miles Bettencourt (Debbie), Lance Bettencourt, Lenee Pearson (Bruce). He is also surrived by ten (10) grandchildren and three (3) great grandchildren as well as one sister and two brothers.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 21, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved