Philip (Phil) J. Bettencourt Sr.December 28, 1933 - May 13, 2020Born in Huson, CA to Joseph and Amelia Bettencourt.Phil was a Commissaryman Petty Officer 3rd Class in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1955 and served in the Korean War.Phil was married to Janice Irene Machado on April 19, 1956 and raised four (4) children together.Phil was a Teamster for thirty three (33) years and worked for a variety of construction companies on several of the California Dam & Highway projects thorugh out the valley.Phil was preceded in death by his grandson Tommy Schmidt and three (3) of his siblings.Phil is surrvived by his wife Janice and four (4) children Philip Bettencourt Jr. (Julia), Miles Bettencourt (Debbie), Lance Bettencourt, Lenee Pearson (Bruce). He is also surrived by ten (10) grandchildren and three (3) great grandchildren as well as one sister and two brothers.