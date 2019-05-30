Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Gail McTaggart. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 2350 Blossom St Dos Palos , CA 93620 (209)-392-3481 Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Dos Palos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Gail McTaggart

Oct. 13, 1918 - May 25, 2019

Gail McTaggart a longtime resident of Dos Palos, CA, passed away peacefully at age 100. Gail was born in Woodland, California. She attended school in Concord and moved to Dos Palos, California in 1941. She was a Town Librarian, Secretary to the Dos Palos High School Superintendent and Secretary to the Pastor of the Dos Palos United Methodist Church where she was a long-time member.

She was a talented artist, flower arranger, cook and gardener and above all an unselfish and positive nurturer to family and friends. We have truly lost a bright light, but heaven has gained one.

Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McTaggart, sister Darlene Cantrell, brother-in-law Bill Cantrell and great granddaughter, Jessica Spain.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Bonnie and Jess Spain and Lee and Gail McTaggart, four grandchildren and their spouses, Ross and Laura Spain, Cory and Ava Spain, Mary Beth and Andy Battle, and Kristy and Steve Aalgaard, "adopted' grandson Fred Coleman, and her ten great grandchildren, April, Brandon, Tommy, Erik, Dylan, Cody, Cassidy, Colby, Parker and Nolan. The family is grateful to the loving care of Ginger Graham, Maria Guereca and Vicki Ore.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Dos Palos, CA. Burial will follow at the Dos Palos Cemetery District in Dos Palos, CA. Please join the family for lunch immediately following interment at the church Hall. Services are under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Dos Palos (209 392-3481).

Remembrances may be sent to the First United Methodist Church in Dos Palos, 1934 Golden Gate Ave., Dos Palos, CA 93620

