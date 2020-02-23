Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Marie Ralph Asturias. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Marie Ralph Asturias

Aptos

On February 5, 2020, Phyllis Marie Ralph Asturias died peacefully at her home in Aptos, California. Her husband of 50 years, Daniel Hector Asturias, and her children, Thomas Gadsby Asturias and Maria-Daniel Asturias were with her.

Born on May 30, 1944, in Palo Alto, California to Blossom Puckett and Henry A.J. Ralph, Phyllis grew up between the East and West coasts, attending high school at Notre Dame, Belmont, and college at Marymount College in Virginia and Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. Phyllis eventually settled in California and met Dan at Santa Clara University, where she completed her teaching credential and Dan was a Jesuit. They raised a family in Merced, California.

A lover of people and their stories, a voracious reader, a thoughtful and dedicated teacher, a champion of the underserved, a loyal friend, a loving auntie, a devoted Hospice volunteer, defender of octopuses, hunter of sea glass, model of courage and wit for countless women and girls, a giving mother and foster mother, a still-smitten spouse, and a forever-debutante, Phyllis will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband and children, her daughter-in-law, Laura, and her grandchildren, Addison Joanne (Jo) Sperry, Alexander (Xander) Asturias, and her foster grandbaby, affectionately called Henry.

On Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., a funeral service will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Aptos, California with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Cruz County or Hospice of Santa Cruz in Phyllis's name.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 23, 2020

