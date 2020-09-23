Phyllis Souza BoyerApril 16, 1945 – September 15, 2020Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 15, at the age of 75.Phyllis was born April 16 in Merced, Ca to parents Chester E. Souza and Loretta Kamin Souza. Phyllis was a 4 th Generation descendant of early California pioneers. She attended Merced High school, Merced Junior College and Sacramento State University. She retired from the Merced County School System where she worked for 25 yrs. Phyllis was well known by her students and long after retirement former students would recognize her and thank her for her guidance.She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother and loved baking pies and cookies for all to enjoy. Phyllis was a proud of her Portuguese heritage and rarely missed a Hopeton Festa. She was an avid gardener and took great pride in her home and yard. Her beloved 4 legged fur children were a huge part of her life and she spent a good bit of time as a volunteer at the Merced Co. animal shelter and SPCA where a few of her most loyal companions were adopted from.Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Julie Deann Fife. She is survived by 3 siblings, Donald Souza of Downey, Ca, Robert Souza of El Centro, Ca and Barbara Rosenow of Snelling Ca, she leaves 3 children, son Mark Boyer of Merced, Ca, daughter Kristeen Yasue of Hawaii Kai, Hi and son Robert Boyer of Mariposa Ca, she also leaves 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Words cannot express the void she will leave in our lives.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Merced Co animal shelter or Merced County SPCA.