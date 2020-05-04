Pos MouaJuly 3, 1969 - April 22, 2020Pos Moua peacefully passed away on April 22, 2020, Earth Day. He fought a strong battle against cancer after being diagnosed in 2016, and will forever remain in his friends', as well as, his families' hearts. As an English teacher at Merced High School and Merced College for 20 years, he influenced and taught many people to create art through words. He wrote, Where The Torches Are Burning and Karst Mountains Will Bloom, collections of his poems. His writings were also published in several anthologies. Often using words to depict his refugee experiences from Laos to America, he invoked feelings of loss, sorrow, and love. He never missed to vividly describe the images of nature that surrounded him. Anyone who knew him knew his love for fishing and the outdoors. Pos Moua has survived by his wife, Mao Lee; he leaves behind his five children–Lewg, Serena, Luna, Sher Yin, and Forest Moua. He also leaves behind his father–Yong Lue Moua; three brothers–Long, Tou, and Leng Moua; and eight sisters–Cynthia, Mai, Candy, Lisa, Yer, Amanda, Kaxia, and Rachel Moua. A celebration of life is being planned and will soon be announced. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be sent to Yer Chang through PayPal at paypal.me/ychang83.