Priska P. CookSeptember 27th 1937 - August 31st 2020Priska was one of 14 children born in Swabish Gmünd, Germany. In 1958 she came to the United States and made her home in Central California.She was a loving Wife, Mother, Oma & O'oma. She was preceded in Death by her Loving Husband, Elvis Cook. Priska is Survived by her 6 Children & 4 Step-Children, Roberto Hernandez, Linda Foltz, Dan Hernandez, Romeo Hernandez, Israel Hernandez, Naomi Catano, James Cook, Marilyn Terra, Howard Cook & Timmy Cook. She leaves a beautiful legacy of 32 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.Priska Loved Traveling, Cooking, and Fishing. She was most joyful when she was around her Family. She was known to host memorable family gatherings, and passed down many holiday traditions.She spent her last days in Idaho and went peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.Services will be held this Friday, September 11th at 10amLife Place - 2740 N. Hwy 59Please remeber to wear your mask and social distance as required.