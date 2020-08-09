Rafael SanchezMAY 19, 1936 - JULY 24, 2020Rafael Sanchez of Atwater, CA passed away July 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Rafael was born May 19, 1936 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to Secundando and Delia De Jesus Sanchez. He had one sister Rosita Lizardi. Rafael is survived by his beloved wife Vivian, and their five children, Carlos Sanchez, Doris Thiessen, Edwin Sanchez, Joann Ybarra, and Jeannette Quintero. He had 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. And all who knew and loved him. Rafael retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service. Rafael enjoyed going to bingo and casinos with his wife, playing domino's with his friends, playing his guiro and feeding his birds. Due to COVID-19 Services are Pending.