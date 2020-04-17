Rafaela M. Gonzales
August 14, 1954 - April 12, 2020
Rafaela, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on April 12, 2020, peacefully in her home in Atwater. She was 65 years old.
Rafaela was born to Ralph G. & Artemisa Ruiz in August 14, 1954. She attended Le Grand High School and graduated in 1972.
Rafaela began her career with the California Highway Patrol as an Office Assistant in the Merced Area office in May of 1981. She promoted into the Los Banos Area office as an OSSI Supervisor in April 1999. In January 2001, Rafaela returned home to the Merced Area, where she remained until her retirement in December 2016.
Rafaela enjoyed spending quality time with her family and her favorite pastimes included casino trips, sewing, and making bracelets.
Rafaela was proceeded in death by her Father, Ralph G. Ruiz; Mother, Artemisa Ruiz; Sister, Elaine Ruiz and Brother, Michael Ruiz. She is survived by Husband of 44 years, Ronald M. Gonzales; Daughter, Lisa M. Myatt and Son, Michael A. Gonzales; Sisters, Lorraine Verdin, Christina Ruiz, Victoria Alvarado and Brothers, Ralph Ruiz and Bernard Ruiz.
A private family burial will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 17, 2020