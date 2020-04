Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Fisher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



January 15, 1927 - March 15, 2020

Dad was born to Clifford Fisher and Evelyn Damm in Reedley, CA. He married Oneta Graves in Reno on July 2, 1947. Together they owned and operated Fisher's Poultry Ranch in San Jose, CA. Upon moving to Merced in 1960, they owned and operated Modern Trailer Park. They retired in 1986. They traveled to Germany in 1973 and went on many cruises -- Alaska, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Carribean, and Mexico. Dad lost mom April 15, 2019. He joined her 11 months later on March 15, 2020. Survived by daughters Deborah Reitz (Douglas), Sharon Intardonato (John), and son Vernon Fisher (Sheryl), 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. He is also survived by brothers Stanley Fisher, Alan Fisher, and sister Ann Gass. Thank you to Park Merced and Hinds Hospice for your kindness and support.

Ralph Eugene Fisher

January 15, 1927 - March 15, 2020

Dad was born to Clifford Fisher and Evelyn Damm in Reedley, CA. He married Oneta Graves in Reno on July 2, 1947. Together they owned and operated Fisher's Poultry Ranch in San Jose, CA. Upon moving to Merced in 1960, they owned and operated Modern Trailer Park. They retired in 1986. They traveled to Germany in 1973 and went on many cruises -- Alaska, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Carribean, and Mexico. Dad lost mom April 15, 2019. He joined her 11 months later on March 15, 2020. Survived by daughters Deborah Reitz (Douglas), Sharon Intardonato (John), and son Vernon Fisher (Sheryl), 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. He is also survived by brothers Stanley Fisher, Alan Fisher, and sister Ann Gass. Thank you to Park Merced and Hinds Hospice for your kindness and support.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 9, 2020

