Ralph Holness
JUN 13, 1929 - JAN 10, 2020
Ralph Bouycott Holness was born June 13, 1929 in Jamaica where he grew up on a ranch and became an expert horseman. He passed away at the age of 90 on January 10, 2020. Ralph was a resident of Merced, Ca for 65 years and he always kept horses.
He served in both U.S. Army and Air Force with an office at Castle AirForce Base then retired as a Master Sergent after 22 years, serving in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Ralph later went to work for the Merced EDD Office for 10 years and he opened a Rafael's Gift Shop in Atwater, Ca. He was a member of the Boots and Slippers Square Dance Club, the Promenade Social Club, the Castle Air Museum and the Merced Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, square dancing, bowling and playing Oh Hell and Mexican Train, which were card games at the Merced Senior Center.
Ralph is survived by his children, Dale Holness, Sheryl Ann Cook, Maria Camisites and Bill Holness. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A service will be held for Ralph on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 27, 2020