Jan 21, 1932 - Mar 4, 2019

Ralph L. Miller was born on January 21, 1932 in Atwater, California and passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 87 surrounded by his family. Ralph attended local schools and graduated from Merced High School in 1950. He then went to work for the telephone company in October 1950 and remained there for 40 years, retiring in October of 1990. He was a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers and St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janice Miller; sons, Chris (Sue), Tim (Mary), Dennis (Denise) and Michael (Nancy); grandchildren, Sara, Kristy (Tyler), Brian (Jolene), Brett (Rachel), Patrick, Austin, Brennan and Garrett; his great grandchildren, Kinsley, Emalin, Brielle, Colton and Jackson and his brother Dan.

At the request of Ralph no services will be held. Memorial contributions to the donors favorite charity would be appreciated.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 9, 2019

Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home

