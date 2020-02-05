Ralph Rios III
Jan 29, 1963 - Jan 21, 2020
Ralph Rios III was born on January 29, 1963 in Merced, California and passed away on January 21, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 56 years old.
Ralph was previously a forklift driver for Color Press. He loved his Dallas Cowboys and was the most kindest, loving, giving man.
He is survived by his loving wife Rosy of Phoenix, Arizona, children, Ralph Rios IV (Dalila), Andrew Rios (Ivon), Michelle Rios of Los Angeles and Angel Rios of Merced. He also leaves behind his sister Rosalinda Kelly of Atwater, grandchildren, Anthony, Danielle, Isaac, Analia, Marlie, Adriel and 7 nieces and nephews, Jose, Michael, and Mark Jurado, Brandon and Chris Kelly, Alicia Avila, Angela Eltareb and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Ralph is preceded in death by his father Ralph Rios Jr. mother Rosie Rios and sister Renee Jurado.
Funeral services will be held privately for family and close friends.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 5, 2020